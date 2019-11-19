Only 11% of brands effectively use customer data

Despite all the hype around customer data platforms (CDPs), a new study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Oracle found that brands are struggling to create a unified view of customers.

The November 2019 study, “Getting Customer Data Management Right,” found that brands want to unify customer data but face significant challenges in bringing different data types together.

As consumers expect more and more personalized experiences, the ability to effectively leverage customer data is shifting from a “nice-to-have” to table stakes:

- 75 percent of marketing and advertising professionals believe the ability to “improve the experience of our customers” is a critical or important objective when it comes to the use of customer engagement data.

-69 percent believe it is important to create a unified customer profile across channels and devices.

-64 percent stated that they adopted a CDP to develop a single source of truth so they could understand customers better.

Brands that effectively leverage unified customer profiles are more likely to experience revenue growth, increased profitability and higher customer lifetime values:

-Brands that use CDPs effectively are 2.5 times more likely to increase customer lifetime value.

-When asked about the benefits of unified data management, the top two benefits were increased specific functional effectiveness (e.g., advertising, marketing, or sales) and increased channel effectiveness (e.g., email, mobile, web, social media).

“A solid data foundation is the most fundamental ingredient to success in today’s Experience Economy, where consumers expect relevant, timely and consistent experiences,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX.