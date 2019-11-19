App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Only 11% of brands effectively use customer data

Brands want to centralize customer data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite all the hype around customer data platforms (CDPs), a new study conducted by Forrester Consulting and commissioned by Oracle found that brands are struggling to create a unified view of customers.

The November 2019 study, “Getting Customer Data Management Right,” found that brands want to unify customer data but face significant challenges in bringing different data types together.

As consumers expect more and more personalized experiences, the ability to effectively leverage customer data is shifting from a “nice-to-have” to table stakes:

- 75 percent of marketing and advertising professionals believe the ability to “improve the experience of our customers” is a critical or important objective when it comes to the use of customer engagement data.

-69 percent believe it is important to create a unified customer profile across channels and devices.

-64 percent stated that they adopted a CDP to develop a single source of truth so they could understand customers better.

Brands that effectively leverage unified customer profiles are more likely to experience revenue growth, increased profitability and higher customer lifetime values:

-Brands that use CDPs effectively are 2.5 times more likely to increase customer lifetime value.

-When asked about the benefits of unified data management, the top two benefits were increased specific functional effectiveness (e.g., advertising, marketing, or sales) and increased channel effectiveness (e.g., email, mobile, web, social media).

“A solid data foundation is the most fundamental ingredient to success in today’s Experience Economy, where consumers expect relevant, timely and consistent experiences,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle CX.

“At Oracle we have been helping customers manage, secure and protect their data assets for more than 40 years, and this unique experience puts us in the perfect position to help brands leverage all their customer data – digital, marketing, sales, service, commerce, financial and supply chain – to make every customer interaction matter,” Tarkoff added

First Published on Nov 19, 2019 06:57 pm

tags #BFSITech #consumer data

