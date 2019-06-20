Only 10% users pay for online video services, shows study; experts say number to double in 2019

While the viewership for online video platforms is growing, the number of paid users still remains on the lower end. A study by Counterpoint Technology Market Research estimates that just 10 percent of the total over the top (OTT) users pay for their content.

The survey, where more than 4,000 OTT users participated in, was conducted across 25 major cities in India.

Over 30 percent respondents said that they prefer free services. Another 30 percent indicated that they pay for the subscription. The remaining respondents were either on a trial period or had their friend or family pay for the subscription cost.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Hanish Bhatia, senior analyst at Counterpoint, explained why users are still shying away to pay for online content.

“There is a lot of free content already available and a majority of the consumption is coming from the sports category. On top of that, people still have access to premium content through torrent or other websites, which are streaming new movies despite the government's crackdown on such sites. India is a cost-sensitive market and people still prefer to take the route of not paying,” Bhatia said.

Not only are OTT users concentrated in the metros, these markets also see a higher number of paid subscribers.

"The top five metro cities account for 55 percent of the total OTT platform users and when it comes to paid subscribers, the market is more skewed towards the metros," Bhatia said.

However, he believes that the growth area is Tier I and II cities. In fact, the study revealed that Tier I cities account for 36 percent of the users for online video platforms.

Although the number of paid subscribers for OTT platforms is low, there has been significant growth from 2017. “The paid user base has more than doubled from 2017 to last year. This is expected to continue further. Now OTT platforms have begun positioning themselves in such a way that people are relating them to cable television, where they have to pay for content services,” Bhatia explained.

He expects the number of paid subscribers to grow 50-80 percent in 2019. He also said that the overall content consumption, also known as watch index, has grown three times in the last year.

Why is the number of paid users still dismal?

According to the study, the market remains highly focused on the ad-based model (AVOD), where advertisements drive revenue.

However, subscription-based market (SVOD) continues to grow significantly.

Bhatia pointed out that some of the platforms are backed by production houses, which have identified that the market is moving towards digital; SonyLiv for instance. “They want to reach more and more consumers. So, for some platforms it is also about reach than revenue,” he said.

“OTT platforms have struggled to register profits, creating an environment ripe for acquisitions or exits. Having said that, new players continue to enter the market as it is expected to record double-digit growth from subscription revenue in the next five years,” Bhatia added.