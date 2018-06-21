Warring online retailers dole out offers; Amazon, Myntra offer discounts up to 80%, Flipkart gives deals on phones

Online retail giants such as Amazon and Myntra may tussel in a sale war this weekend as they both are offering heavy discounts, instant cash backs and free delivery options to customers.

The online retail platforms have announced four-day sale — Amazon (June 21-24) and Myntra (June 22-25) — on their websites on various goods. The dates, however, overlap implying that the users will shop more from the platform which gives better offers. Both the retailers are trying to lure customers with the promise of slashed prices.

Amazon is offering 40 to 90 percent discounts on all products including clothes, footwear, watches, bags and luggages, handbags, jewellery, hearables, home appliances and personal care.

The discount is applicable on products across brands such as Fastrack, American Tourister, Lavie, Jockey, Puma, Levis, Biba, Capresse and so on.

Myntra is offering 50 to 80 percent discounts on all products including clothes, footwear, bags and luggages, handbags, jewellery, hearables and personal care.



Prices Revealed. All that you have been craving to shop for can be yours. Start wishlisting and be there on the 22nd of June to shop during The End Of Reason Sale. Visit: https://t.co/pbF9cbwemF to know more. #MyntraEORSPriceRevealed

— Myntra (@myntra) June 20, 2018

The platform has a special access offer allowing customers to add items to their wishlist ahead of The End of reason Sale on June 22.

The e-commerce platform and their rival, Flipkart, had launched its Super Value Week from June 18 to June 24, shortly after Walmart acquired the Indian firm. In the ongoing super value week, the firm has been announcing attractive offers on smartphones.

The company is offering buyback guarantees on a range of devices, no cost EMIs, exchange offers and a cashback of Rs 8,000 for HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card holders on the Google Pixel 2. Flipkart has also announced easy no cost EMI options on budget devices with monthly EMIs being as low as Rs 299.

The online retail sales have been increasing in India. The market is likely to boost further owing to heavy discounts and offers provided by retail giants to attract large number of people.

About 25.3 percent, or one-fourth, of India's population will be online shoppers by this year, eMarketers forecasts. This figure will jump to about 41.6 percent by 2022.

"Ecommerce is booming in India thanks to increased internet users and cheaper smartphones," said Eric Haggstrom, forecasting analyst at eMarketer in the report.