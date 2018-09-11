Online hiring activity up 17% in August; outlook bullish: Report

Online hiring activity registered 17 percent rise in August led by insurance, construction and engineering sectors and the job market is expected to stay bullish in the coming months, says a Naukri.com report.

The Naukri JobSpeak Index for August 2018 stood at 2,161, up 17 percent from August 2017 when the index stood at 1,851.

According to the job portal, the insurance and construction/ engineering industries recorded 68 percent and 22 percent growth in recruitment activity, respectively.

The oil and gas industry which is undergoing revival, witnessed an increase of 36 percent in recruitment in August 2018.

"The JobSpeak Index has been consistently surging ahead over the past few months...and the job market is likely to move further north in the months to come," Naukri.com Chief Sales Officer V Suresh said.

He noted that apart from good performance of non-IT sectors like auto, auto ancillary, real estate, construction and BFSI, there is slow and steady revival of the IT & ITES sectors as well.

The demand for young talent remained high as job creation for freshers (0-3 years experience ) saw an increase of 19 percent, while for the experience band of 4-7 years and mid-management roles of 8-12 years, hiring activity increased 17 percent and 15 percent, respectively.

For leadership roles with experience of over 16 years, 11 percent rise in hiring was seen.

The report further said that hiring was positive across the metropolitan cities. In Delhi/NCR, hiring activity grew 12 percent, Chennai (18 percent), Mumbai (22 percent), Hyderabad (11 percent), Kolkata (21 percent) and Pune (26 percent).

The index has been calculated based on job listings added to the site month on month. July 2008 was taken as the base month with a score of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with data for July 2008.