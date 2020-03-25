App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Online grocer BigBasket buys milk delivery app DailyNinja, transaction valued around Rs 48cr

The Alibaba-backed company will now have access to DailyNinja’s network of 2,000 milkman partners across India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online grocery delivery startup Bigbasket on March 24 announced the acquisition of 100 percent stake in Bengaluru-based milk delivery app DailyNinja. The move is a step towards consolidating its subscription delivery business, especially in Bengaluru.

The Alibaba-backed company will now have access to DailyNinja’s network of 2,000 milkman partners across India. The merger comes at a time when online grocers are struggling to meet increased demand on account of the 21-day complete lockdown in wake of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

BigBasket said in a statement that the merger would help DailyNinja “grow its business twofold within a month by leveraging BigBasket’s supply chain capabilities. Also, DailyNinja’s customers can access BBDaily’s non-milk range.”

The deal is estimated to value Bengaluru-based DailyNinja around Rs 48 crore in stock, sources told The Economic Times.

BigBasket had in 2018 acquired Pune-based RainCan and Bengaluru-based Morningcart for its morning delivery service, BBDaily. The latter is a subscription service which allows customers to order milk and other daily essentials the previous night and have them delivered the following morning.

At present, DailyNinja sees around 1.1 lakh customers transacting daily as against about 1.6 lakh deliveries for BBDaily.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 10:12 am

tags #BigBasket #Business #DailyNinja #startups

