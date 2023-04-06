 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Online gaming rules: MeitY to allow multiple SROs to determine whether a real-money game is permitted or not

Vikas SN & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:04 PM IST

These rules, which are expected to shape the future of the nascent but growing sector in the country, come after MeitY held a public consultation in January 2023

India's gaming sector has seen unprecedented growth in terms of app downloads and revenue as a result of pandemic-induced home confinement in recent years, which has led to Indian consumers becoming more comfortable spending money on mobile games.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will allow multiple self-regulatory organisations (SROs) that will determine whether a real-money game is permitted to operate in India or not, as the ministry notifies the draft online gaming rules on April 6.

These rules, which are expected to shape the future of the nascent but growing sector in the country, come after MeitY held a public consultation in January 2023, as well as discussions with stakeholders, including gaming companies, industry bodies, players, and lawyers, among others, in recent months.

“These rules don't deal with all the sophistication into what is game of chance or game of skill,” Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a press briefing on April 6.

“You don't have to go to SRO if you are only a gaming company, but only when there is money involved in the game,” he said.