English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Online brokerage firm Upstox’s leadership team gets three new senior executives

    The company has appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President - New Initiatives.

    Gaurav Sharma
    February 17, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
    Upstox. | PC- Shutterstock

    Upstox. | PC- Shutterstock

    Digital brokerage firm Upstox, which is backed by veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and marquee US venture capital firm Tiger Global, on February 17 announced the appointment of three senior executives to its leadership team with the aim to extend operations and move closer to its broader goal of encouraging more equity participation in India.

    Upstox has appointed Harish Narayanan as Chief Growth Officer, Jayant Chauhan as Senior Vice President - Finance and Saurabh Agarwal as Vice President - New Initiatives.

    Commenting on the new appointments, Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, said, “I am confident that with them onboard, we will succeed in our endeavor to take Upstox's products and services to the next level and fulfill our drive of encouraging equity participation across the nation.”

    Narayanan will be responsible for driving full funnel business growth, marketing, operational excellence and strategic collaborations. Prior to joining Upstox, he served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra, where he was managing all aspects of marketing and was leading the Brand Solutions and Creative teams.

    Chauhan will be overseeing growth and profitability across multiple performance metrics. He was working as a SVP - Global Strategic Finance at OYO before joining Upstox and was a member of the global leadership team managing the strategic finance functions.

    Close

    Related stories

    Agarwal, who will lead the company strategy and new initiatives, worked at Revolut India where he was in charge of capex and opex, product and business development, as well as hiring and license acquisition. He has also worked with Deutsche Bank and Paytm in the past.

    The fast-growing online player having a current customer base of nine million provides online investments in stocks, mutual funds, digital gold, derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders. It competes with the likes of Zerodha, Groww and Paytm Money.

    Formerly called RKSV Securities, Upstox was founded in 2008 as a proprietary trading firm and entered the retail brokerage space in 2012. The firm’s website lists Ravi Kumar, Kavitha Subramanian and Shrini Viswanath as the co-founders who had “the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors.”

    The founders hold 50 percent of the company while Tiger Global Management has 31.1 percent stake in the company. 15.21 percent stake is held by Kalaari Capital Partners, GVK Davix Technologies hold 2.54 percent and industrialist Ratan Tata hold 1.33 percent stake in the brokerage firm.
    Gaurav Sharma
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Upstox
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 06:54 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.