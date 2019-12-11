Onion prices may drop by 50% in the next 2 weeks: Report

Onion prices could drop by 50 percent in the next two weeks due as arrivals from Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka pick up, Business Standard reports.

Supply of seasonal and pre-seasonal varieties of “red onions” is expected to see a sharp increase, the report said.

At Lasalgoan, India’s largest wholesale onion market, the kitchen staple was trading at Rs 41 per kg on December 10 against Rs 71 on December 7. The drop followed the arrival of pre-matured onions.

“Onion prices are likely to be between Rs 20 a kg and Rs 25 a kg by January. Prices will decline gradually as arrivals increase steadily. In the next two weeks, we expect it to fall to Rs 30-35 a kg,” Suvarna Jagtap, chairman of Lasalgaon’s Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Arrivals rose to 704 tonnes on December 10, from 421 tonnes two days earlier, the report said. The supply of stored onions, however, fell, as floods had ruined most of the stock in warehouses.

In 2018, 2,500 tonnes of onion were coming to the Lasalgaon market every day around this time of the year, much higher than the present supply.

Excessive rain and prolonged monsoon damaged about 30 percent of the crop, sources told the business daily.