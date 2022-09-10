English
    ONGC signs six contracts for three offshore fields each in Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal

    These also include four contract areas as sole bidder and 2 contract areas in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), ONGC added.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)


    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has signed six contracts for Discovered Small Fields (DSF) in offshore, with three each for fields in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the oil refinery said in a statement on September 10.

    The contracts were obtained under the DSF-III bid round. These also include four contract areas as a sole bidder and 2 contract areas in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), it added.

    In these six DSF-III blocks awarded to ONGC, an investment of $1,894.5 million is planned for the development in the

    blocks, ONGC mentioned.

    Furthermore, ONGC also signed two contracts for fields under special CBM bid round -2021 blocks in Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. For the two CBM blocks awarded to ONGC, the total investment commitment is to the tune of $5.94 million, it added.

    The contracts were exchanged in the presence of Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, by ONGC CMD Rajesh Kumar Srivastava on September 9 in New Delhi. ONGC Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar was also present.

    The DSF-III bid round 2021 was launched by the Indian government on June 10, 2021. A total of 75 fields DSF Policy were clubbed in 32 contract areas (11 inland and 21 offshore). ONGC participated in the bidding and subsequently won 6 contract areas.

    The CBM special bid round 2021 was launched by the government on September 22, 2021, and concluded on May 31, 2022, with a total of 15 blocks under offer.

    Shares of ONGC on Friday closed 1.59 percent higher at Rs 133.95 apiece on BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 10, 2022 06:55 pm
