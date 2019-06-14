ONGC sells naphtha at lowest premium since December

India's Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd has sold a naphtha cargo at close to $6 a tonne over Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest premium in more than five months, industry sources said on Friday.

ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock for June 20-21 loading from Mumbai on Thursday to Japan's Marubeni Corp , said the sources who track naphtha deals.