Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Reuters

ONGC sells naphtha at lowest premium since December

ONGC sold 35,000 tonnes of the petrochemical feedstock for June 20-21 loading from Mumbai on Thursday to Japan's Marubeni Corp , said the sources who track naphtha deals.

Reuters
India's Oil & National Gas Corp Ltd has sold a naphtha cargo at close to $6 a tonne over Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, the lowest premium in more than five months, industry sources said on Friday.

Naphtha has been battered by surplus supplies since the start of the year, with refining margins for the product turning negative last week for the first time in more than a decade.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:50 am

tags #Business #Companies

