ONGC sells January-loading Russian Sokol crude at 22-month high premium: Sources

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest premium since trades registered in January 2020, according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

Reuters
November 15, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST
Source: Reuters

 
 
Indian explorer ONGC Videsh has sold a cargo of Russian Sokol crude for loading in January at the highest premium in 22 months on robust demand in Asia, trade sources said on Monday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo was sold at a premium of about $7.50 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the highest premium since trades registered in January 2020, according to the sources and data on Refinitiv Eikon.

The buyer for the cargo loading on Jan. 8-14 was not immediately known.

ONGC last sold Sokol cargoes for December loading at $5.30-$5.90 a barrel.
Tags: #Business #Companies #ONGC #Russian SOKOL crude
first published: Nov 15, 2021 08:35 am

