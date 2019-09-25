App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ONGC quashes reports, says there was no gas leak at Uran plant

The company said that smell of hydrocarbon was felt on September 25 morning as it was spread due to incessant rains, adding that there was "nothing to panic"

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has said in a tweet that there was no gas leakage at its Uran plant in Navi Mumbai.

The state-owned company was reacting to multiple reports that there was a gas leak at the facility and that surrounding areas had been evacuated.

Smell of hydrocarbon was felt on September 25 morning that was spread due to incessant rains, the company said, asking people not to panic.

The company added that all precautionary measures were in place and that the plant was running normally.

related news

ONGC tweeted: “At ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. Plant is running normal. There is nothing to panic. (sic)”

In another tweet, ONGC said that senior officers were present at the Uran plant. “Interaction with local villagers and administration is on to dispel the panic caused by hydrocarbon smell in the vicinity, which is spread due to heavy rains.”

(To be updated)

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 12:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #ONGC

