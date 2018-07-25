App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC plugs gas leak in Mumbai High

The gas leakage was observed in one of the unmanned wellhead platforms S1-6, the company said in a statement without saying when the leak was detected.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) today said it has plugged a gas leakage on an unmanned offshore installation in Mumbai High South oil and gas field, around 180-km off the Mumbai coast.

The gas leakage was observed in one of the unmanned wellhead platforms S1-6, the company said in a statement without saying when the leak was detected.

"A team of ONGC engineers with support from Indian Navy successfully plugged the gas leakage," it said.

Mumbai High is the ONGC's top oil and gas producing asset, lying in a water depth of 75 metres in the Arabian Sea.

related news

The field, which started production in 1974, is divided into two -- Mumbai High North and Mumbai High South.

ONGC said after the leak was detected, the platform team immediately initiated all remote actions to shut down the well platform and to bleed off the pressure in the pipelines. Fire-fighting vessels were instantly deployed near the platform to provide water blanketing by continuously spraying water.

ONGC said its team could not land on the unmanned facility by helicopter or be transferred by a multi-support vessel due to bad weather conditions with high wind speeds of up to 35 knots, swell of 3.5 metres and strong surface currents in the sea.

"Having exhausted all available options to transfer ONGC team to S1-6 Platform, ONGC approached Indian Navy for help. After detailed discussions between ONGC and Indian Navy, it was decided to winch down ONGC team with the help of Indian Navy commandos," it said.

'Seaking' helicopter N555 of the Indian Navy reached ONGC process platform and took ONGC technical team to S1-6. "Braving rough weather, the team identified the leakage source successfully and safely plugged it within one hour making the well ready to flow. The entire operation was planned and executed with the utmost precision," the statement added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 07:27 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #ONGC

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.