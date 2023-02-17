 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC, Oil India post healthy Q3 results on higher realisation

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

ONGC reported 26 percent growth in standalone net profit at Rs 11,045 crore in the December quarter, while Oil India posted 40 percent increase in net profit

Oil and natural gas producers of India reported profits in the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 due to high oil and gas realisation.

State-run explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) booked profits in the December quarter as the former reported year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26 percent in standalone net profit at Rs 11,045 crore, while Oil India Ltd posted 40 percent increase in net profit at Rs 1,746.10 crore.

Most brokerages maintain Buy rating on ONGC, as the country’s largest explorer met market expectations.

“We maintain our BUY recommendation on ONGC with a target price of Rs 170, based on (1) an increase in crude price realisation, and (2) an improvement in domestic gas price realisation. Q3FY23 revenue/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) at Rs 386/204 bn, came in marginally above our estimates, but APAT, at Rs 110 bn, came below estimates due to higher-than-expected DD&A and finance costs and lower-than-expected other income,” said HDFC Securities in a note.