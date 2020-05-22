App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC, NTPC sign MOU to set up joint venture for renewable energy business

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and NTPC Ltd "entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 21, 2020 in New Delhi to formalize this arrangement," ONGC said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's top oil and gas producer ONGC and country's biggest electricity generator NTPC have signed a preliminary agreement to set up a joint venture company for renewable energy projects.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and NTPC Ltd "entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on May 21, 2020 in New Delhi to formalize this arrangement," ONGC said in a statement.

The MoU will enable both companies to achieve their respective targets in renewable energy business.

Close

"As per the MoU, NTPC and ONGC will explore and set up renewable power assets including offshore wind, in India and overseas, and explore opportunities in the fields of sustainability, storage, e-mobility and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) compliant projects," the statement said.

related news

ONGC has a renewable portfolio of 176 MW comprising of 153 MW wind power and 23 MW of solar plants.

Through this collaboration with NTPC, ONGC envisages significant growth in its presence in the renewable power sector.

ONGC's Energy Strategy 2040 document calls for the company to invest in renewable energy sources with a target to create 5-10 gigawatts portfolio with a focus on offshore wind power.

NTPC, with a 920 MW of installed renewable power capacity in its portfolio with about 2,300 MW of renewable energy projects under construction and aspiring to reach 32 GW by 2032, will benefit from this tie up by expanding its footprint in offshore wind and overseas renewable energy projects as well, the statement added.

The MOU was signed by ONGC Director (Finance) and In-charge Business Development and Joint Ventures Subhash Kumar and NTPC Director (Commercial) A K Gupta. ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker and NTPC head Gurdeep Singh (on virtual conferencing) along with the directors of two public enterprises witnessed the occasion.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 09:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #MoU #NTPC #ONGC #Renewable energy business

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.