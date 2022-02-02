MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ONGC, IOC, others to spend Rs 1.11 lakh crore capex in FY23

    The capex spending of Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2022-23 compares with a revised estimate of Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the current fiscal year that ends in March, according to Union budget documents.

    PTI
    February 02, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    State-owned oil firms such as ONGC and IOC will invest over Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the next fiscal year starting April as they supplement the government’s massive spending programme to spur economic growth.

    Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), GAIL (India) Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) will together make a 7.4 per cent higher capital expenditure in the 2022-23 fiscal (FY23).

    Follow our LIVE blog on Union Budget 2022

    The capex spending of Rs 1.11 lakh crore in 2022-23 compares with a revised estimate of Rs 1.04 lakh crore for the current fiscal year that ends in March, according to Union budget documents.

    Also Read: Budget 2022 | FM Sitharaman bumps up capex by 35% again to Rs 7.50 lakh cr

    Close

    Related stories

    In the Union Budget for 2022-23, the government continued on its path of supply-side economics and plans to boost investments, thereby increasing jobs and consumption instead of directly announcing any monetary relief to the lower end of the population.

    None of the oil PSUs gets any subsidy support from the government.

    The government has provided a small Rs 4,000 crore subsidy on domestic cooking gas (LPG) in the next fiscal.

    The subsidy outgo in the current fiscal has been put at Rs 3,400 crore, lower than Rs 12,480 crore budgeted at the beginning of the fiscal, the documents showed.

    ONGC has planned a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 29,950 crore in FY23, marginally lower than the revised estimated expenditure of Rs 30,500 crore in the current fiscal.

    The current fiscal spending is higher than Rs 29,800 crore planned spending at the beginning of the year.

    IOC, the nation’s largest oil refining and fuel marketing company, has an outlay of Rs 28,549 crore for the next year, almost the same as FY22.

    Gas utility GAIL will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the expansion of pipeline grid and petrochemical plants, up from Rs 7,160 crore revised expenditure in the current fiscal (FY22).

    Privatization-bound BPCL’s Rs 10,000 crore planned investment includes Rs 8,120 crore in refinery and fuel marketing and another Rs 500 crore in petrochemicals.

    This compares with spending of Rs 10,500 crore in the current fiscal.

    HPCL has a total outlay of Rs 14,500 crore for the next fiscal, 7 per cent more than the estimated spending in the current year.

    OIL’s capex for FY23 is marginally higher at Rs 4,302 crore. ONGC’s overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh has been a drag on achieving the spending targets for the current fiscal.

    Against the planned spending of Rs 8,380 crore, it would do only Rs 5,620.01 crore.

    For the next fiscal, it has planned Rs 8,180 crore capex. ONGC’s overseas investment arm, ONGC Videsh has been a drag on achieving the spending targets for the current fiscal.

    ONGC’s subsidiary, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) ended up spending Rs 965.76 crore in the current fiscal as against budgeted Rs 850 crore while in the next it has plans for Rs 815 crore capex, the document showed.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd #Budget 2022 #Business #capex spending #capital expenditure #GAIL India Ltd #Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd #IOC #Oil India Ltd #ONGC
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 03:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.