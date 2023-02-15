 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC expects commissioning of oil production from KG Basin in May-June

Shubhangi Mathur
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

The oil and gas major was initially expected to begin oil production from KG Basin in March 2020.

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) expects commissioning of oil production from the KG Basin in the month May or June of 2023, the company said in an investor call on February 15.

“We are expecting our first oil (from KG Basin) by May or June 2023 and you will be getting free gas production in May 2024,” said Pawan Agarwal, Chief Corporate Planning and Strategy, ONGC.

In 2023, ONGC will benefit from the incremental oil production from KG Basin, added Agarwal.

The oil and gas major was initially expected to begin gas production from the Cluster-II fields of KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 project in June 2019, while oil production was anticipated to begin from March 2020. However, the company missed the deadlines.