ONGC commits Rs 2 lakh crore investment for net-zero transition by 2038

ONGC to invest Rs 2 lakh crore by 2038 to achieve net-zero targets

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plans to invest Rs 2 lakh crore to achieve net-zero transition targets by 2038, said Chairman Arun Kumar Singh.

During a press conference at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), Singh informed reporters that Rs 1 lakh crore would be required by 2030 to accomplish multiple green initiatives, with another 1 lakh crore to be allocated by 2038.

The state-run ONGC has established goals to reach net-zero emissions for Scope-1 and Scope-2 by 2038.

“Your Company is devising a roadmap for opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon sectors. It aims to expand its renewable portfolio to 10 GW by 2030. We are dedicated to investing around ₹1 lakh crore by 2030 to realize our various green initiatives and achieve Scope-I & Scope-II emission targets by 2038,” stated Singh at the AGM.

He also added that ONGC is actively exploring partnerships with leading players to capitalize on diverse low-carbon energy possibilities, including renewables, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and other derivatives of green hydrogen.

ONGC is further intensifying its focus on research and development in carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies to mitigate emissions stemming from current processes.

ONGC production

ONGC expects peak crude oil production of 45,000 barrels per day from KG basin (bpd) in the Bay of Bengal by the financial year 2024-25.

The company said on August 29 post AGM that oil production of 10,000 bpd would commence from the basin by October 2023.

ONGC, the country’s largest explorer, was initially expected to begin gas production from the Cluster-II fields of the KG-DWN-98/2 or KG-D5 project in June 2019, while oil production was anticipated to begin in March 2020.

However, the company missed the deadlines. It blamed the coronavirus restrictions, engineering changes and project execution challenges.