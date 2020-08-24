172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|ongc-board-to-consider-proposal-to-raise-rs-45000-crore-next-week-5750751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

ONGC board to consider proposal to raise Rs 45,000 crore next week

The board will also consider and approve the company's financial results for the June quarter on the said date, ONGC said in a BSE filing.

Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said its board will meet on September 1 to consider raising funds of up to Rs 45,000 crore.

The board will also consider and approve the company's financial results for the June quarter on the said date, ONGC said in a BSE filing.

It will consider raising of funds "by way of availing Bank loan(s) and/ or issue of debt instruments (including bonds, NCDs and notes) in domestic and/or overseas market including drawdown(s) under Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programs not exceeding Rs 35,000 crore," it said.

Close

It will take a call on "establishing and/or extending EMTN (European Medium Term Note programme) program of the company not exceeding $2 billion, out of the limit of Rs 35,000 crore (mentioned above)...subject to applicable laws, the filing added.

The board will also decide on availing loan not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore against bank term deposit.
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 10:49 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Oil and Natural Gas Corporation #ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.