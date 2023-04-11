 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ONGC bets on deepwater oil to offset imports

Bloomberg
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

Oil and Natural Gas Corp. is preparing to bet billions of dollars on deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration, boosting spending in a push that could help one of the world’s top oil importing nations reduce reliance on overseas supply.

“Onshore we have more or less drilled, appraised or acquired data in most of the basins,” Sushma Rawat, director of exploration for the state-owned giant, said in an interview. “But there are still large tracts offshore where we have very sparse data, where almost no wells have been drilled.”

India, with a fast-growing apptite for crude, is eager to reduce its fuel import bill and bolster energy security, and has encouraged companies like state-controlled ONGC to do more to tap domestic oil and gas reserves. It’s a gamble that, if successful, would yield rewards for producers and for a government looking to reduce its overseas dependence.

Rawat said ONGC plans to bid aggressively in upcoming government auctions to increase its exploration acreage to 500,000 square kilometers (193,050 square miles) by March 2026, from around 163,000 square kilometers today. Annual spending will rise to 110 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from an annual 70 billion to 80 billion rupees.