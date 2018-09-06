ONGC $1.6 billion stake sale may hit rough patch on fears govt may reimpose fuel subsidies: Report

Before June 2010, when the government freed up the retail prices of petrol, the upstream major would share a portion of the subsidy burden. It would sell crude at discounted rates to refiners to compensate them for the loss in revenue when crude prices inched up.

While diesel was also deregulated in October 2014, the government continues to control prices of kerosene and liquefied petroleum gas.

Rising crude prices and a falling rupee are currently straining the government’s subsidy budget. In its annual report for the year ended March ONGC noted, “For state upstream companies like ONGC, the perpetual uncertainty pertaining to subsidy-sharing” resurfaces during periods of high crude prices.

ONGC also pointed out there are “significant” losses due to low domestic gas prices, which are below the company’s cost of production.