English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    OneWeb inks pact with ISRO commercial arm for satellite launches

    The first launch with New Space India is expected in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

    PTI
    April 21, 2022 / 12:11 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image courtesy: Twitter/@OneWeb)

    Representative Image (Image courtesy: Twitter/@OneWeb)

    Bharti group-backed OneWeb and New Space India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation, have entered into an agreement that will help ensure OneWeb completes its satellite launch programme, a statement said on Thursday.

    The first launch with New Space India is expected in 2022 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

    The launches will add to low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications firm OneWeb's total in-orbit constellation of 428 satellites -- 66 per cent of the planned total fleet -- to build a global network that will deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

    Announcing the pact for the satellite launch programme with New Space India, OneWeb, in the statement, said it remains on track for developing its satellite constellation network, delivering industry-grade secure connectivity.

    "This is yet another historic day for collaboration in space, thanks to the shared ambition and vision of New Space India and OneWeb.

    Close

    Related stories

    "This most recent agreement on launch plans adds considerable momentum to the development of OneWeb's network, as we work together across the Space industry toward our common goal of connecting communities globally," Sunil Bharti Mittal, OneWeb Executive Chairman, said.

    This launch contract follows a separate agreement announced in March 2022 between OneWeb and SpaceX to enable the company to resume satellite launches.

    "OneWeb has already activated service with its network at the 50th parallel and above, as demand for the company's broadband connectivity services continues to grow from multiple sectors and markets," the company said.

    The terms of the agreement with New Space India were not disclosed.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #ISRO #OneWeb #satellite
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 12:13 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.