App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

OnePlus sets up experience store in city

The state of the art store equipped with an exclusive service centre is located in the popular shopping hub Thiyagaraya Nagar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus today said it has set up its first "Experience Store" in the city as part of its retail expansion drive across India.

The state of the art store equipped with an exclusive service centre is located in the popular shopping hub  Thiyagaraya Nagar.

The Chennai store is the second such facility after one was set up in Bengaluru last year. The decision to open the store is part of the company's plan to set up over 10 new offline touchpoints in key markets, a company statement said.

"India is our largest market and the community here is one of the most engaged and vocal user-base at OnePlus. Following the positive response to existing experience and authorised stores, we have decided to increase the offline touchpoints in the country", OnePlus India, General Manager, Vikas Agarwal said.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #OnePlus #Thiyagaraya Nagar #Vikas Agarwal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.