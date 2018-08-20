OnePlus sets up experience store in city

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus today said it has set up its first "Experience Store" in the city as part of its retail expansion drive across India.

The state of the art store equipped with an exclusive service centre is located in the popular shopping hub Thiyagaraya Nagar.

The Chennai store is the second such facility after one was set up in Bengaluru last year. The decision to open the store is part of the company's plan to set up over 10 new offline touchpoints in key markets, a company statement said.

"India is our largest market and the community here is one of the most engaged and vocal user-base at OnePlus. Following the positive response to existing experience and authorised stores, we have decided to increase the offline touchpoints in the country", OnePlus India, General Manager, Vikas Agarwal said.