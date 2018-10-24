App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus phones now available in Reliance Digital stores

Under the partnership, OnePlus phones will initially be available in 20 stores, and gradually, across the network of Reliance Digital stories in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Shenzen-based OnePlus has tied up with Reliance Digital to sell its smartphones in Reliance Digital offline stores pan-India.

Under the partnership, OnePlus phones will initially be available in 20 stores, and gradually, across the network of Reliance Digital stories in the country.

One Plus already has a tie-up with Croma, giving it presence in 110 stores across the country.

The two tie-ups will ensure a 50 percent increase in OnePlus’s retail footprint across the country. The new cities that OnePlus will now be available for purchase offline include Lucknow, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Mohali and Coimbatore.

related news

"The premium smartphone segment in India is steadily growing, and OnePlus seeks to more effectively tap into this space, with a nifty strategy combining both online and offline platforms for a holistic reach," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India on the smartphone maker’s decision to have offline presence.

"The focus on curating only the best user experience by Reliance Digital resonates with that of OnePlus' user philosophy," Agarwal said.

The idea behind the offline presence is to increase brand visibility for OnePlus, especially in markets where buyers are still to get familiar with the concept of online purchases.

By making its products in brick-and-mortar stores, OnePlus is looking to tap into a huge audience of young, tech enthusiasts, who may have heard about OnePlus through word of mouth, but are yet to use the product.

The stores will allow users to physically engage with the brand, understand the product better, and help build trust among offline audiences.

OnePlus had set up an own store under the brand Experience Store in Bengaluru in 2017 and that helped boost the company’s sales in that market.

The experiment also indicated the existence of a considerable customer segment which bases its purchase decisions only after assessing the product in person. Encouraged by the response, OnePlus created more offline experience zones for its fans and users in other key cities.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #OnePlus #Reliance Digital Stores #Technology

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.