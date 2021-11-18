OnePlus 10 Pro launch timeline leaked; could get unveiled early to take on Samsung Galaxy S22 series

OnePlus 10 Pro launch could take place sooner than expected. The company is rumoured to host the OnePlus 10 launch event early to take on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. While the company has not confirmed the official launch date, a tipster has revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro launch timeline.

Tipster Max Jambor claims that the OnePlus flagship smartphone will debut in January or February 2022 in China. It will be followed by a global launch event sometime in March or April 2022. The company typically announces its flagship smartphones in March or April for both China and the global markets. While there is no official confirmation, it could be safe to expect a China-specific launch event early next year, owing to the tipster’s past record.

OnePlus 10 Pro design renders have leaked in the past and is said to be the final version of the upcoming premium OnePlus smartphone. The 10 Pro’s rear panel features a triple-camera setup housed inside a square-shaped module. It seems to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) camera module’s design.

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera module will blend into the device’s frame on the side. However, unlike the S21 Ultra, the camera module on the 10 Pro leaves some space above the camera module. It is being rumoured that the device will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor or a 64MP sensor. There will also be a telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, according to leaks.

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The device will have a QHD+ display. We can expect OnePlus to launch the device with at least a 120Hz refresh rate, if not a 144Hz panel. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leaked include a 5000 mAh battery, 65W / 125W fast charging, Snapdragon 898 SoC and three colours - Black, White and Light Blue.