you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 28, 2019 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

One year on, GDPR helps EU combat data privacy concerns, raises bar worldwide

When it was implemented, GDPR came as a massive blow to internet companies who were so far able to collect and process data seamlessly. The new regulation meant that they needed to invest in data centres and change the way they collected and processed data.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi
In an age where data is used to optimise the consumer experience and companies taking privacy issues lightly, implementation of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by the European Union (EU) in 2018 was a significant step.

Tech giants such as Google and Facebook built business models around intelligence drawn from their global user base of millions, which they use to build better tools and services or sell to third-party enterprises at a price.

Implemented on May 25, 2018, GDPR mandated that these companies store EU citizen’s data in the region and made it compulsory for them and other companies to get consumer consent before accessing data.

It also introduced the right to be forgotten, wherein companies must delete stored information if the consumers so wished. Failing to comply with these regulations incur a penalty of 4 percent of their annual global revenue or $20 million, whichever is higher.

Pareekh Jain, Founder of technology consultancy firm Pareekh Consulting, said a lot has changed since the GDPR was implemented, "The last year saw significant improvement in consumer awareness. Now at least a few question companies about how they collect the data and how secure it is."

"Following the EU and as a result of the rising awareness about the need for privacy, every country is now trying to have its own version of GDPR," he added.

In fact, India came out with its draft data privacy and protection policy in August 2018. Countries such as Brazil, Vietnam, China, Japan, Thailand and South Korea also have their own privacy regulations.

In India, the draft regulations, similar to GDPR, mandate enterprises to store citizen's data within the country, ensure consent for access and the right to be forgotten. The draft bill is awaiting Cabinet nod, which is expected in the coming months once the new government is in place.

While a majority of Indian companies have welcomed the draft policy, multinationals such as Facebook, have been vocal against the data localisation aspect, which would mean a significant investment in the country given the huge user base here.

Facebook has close to 260 million users in India, while its instant messaging platform Whatsapp has 200 million active users in the country, reports said. Given that India is a significant market, it is yet to be seen how companies will tackle privacy issues after the policy is implemented.

This cascading effect means that companies not only had to re-engineer their applications to suit the EU’s privacy regulations but must also be ready to make changes in other countries that are coming up with similar ones.

According to experts, the most important change it brought forth is that the topic is now a part of boardroom discussion in internet firms.

Microsoft in its blog said that the company underwent a profound cultural shift in the last year. This includes increasing transparency about the data the company is collecting and providing users with tools to manage how their data are being used.

Google in the last few months launched tools to help consumers manage privacy better. The search giant recently said that it will launch tools to limit online tracking and has launched tools to manage it.

However many say the company still needs to do more than what it already is and Google, along with Facebook, has not had smooth sailing. The tech giant was fined $55 million by France for violation of privacy. It is also looking at a $4 billion fine by the EU if complaints raised by a consumer protection group against its location tracking tool are proven.

Facebook recently said that it expects a fine of $5 billion by the Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations.

"While tackling privacy is still an issue, these also offer opportunities for tech companies to come with solutions for solving them," Jain said, adding that by drawing boundaries, privacy regulations itself could be a part of the larger solution.
First Published on May 28, 2019 10:23 pm

tags #Data protection and privacy #EU #Facebook #Google #India #Microsoft

