One-time interest waiver for pharmas that deposit excess profit of over Rs 3,501 crore: Report

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has offered a one-time interest waiver of over Rs 1,325 crore to pharmaceutical companies if they deposit excess profits of over Rs 3,501 crore that they made by selling medicines at higher prices than those approved by the drug pricing regulator, Mint reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Since 1997, there have been 666 cases where drug-makers have been asked to give up their excess profits to the government because of the non-compliance with pricing regulations.

Many of the pharma companies have received notices from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), seeking recovery of extra charge, penalties, a 15 percent interest and prosecution charges, as per the Essential Commodities Act. Many of these cases are stuck in legal tangles.

Therefore, to clear all these cases, the DoP wrote to lobby groups of the pharma industry, such as Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) and Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA) in March and April. The waiver does have a condition, though, which is "whether IDMA and IPA can ensure after the payment of outstanding dues that there will be no legal cases," the letter said.

"In this regard, a clarity is required whether pharma companies are ready to pay Rs 3,501 crore outstanding on account of principal and interest i.e. there is no dispute on the principal amount in all 666 cases and pharma companies have no objection to pay the interest after condonation," the letter said.

The IDMA has said that the method used by the government to arrive at the amount that companies need to pay is not accurate. "The liabilities displayed on the website against various companies suffer from discrepancies. Method of computing the accrued amount, period, quantities taken into consideration etc appear to be inaccurate in several instances," IDMA said in a letter to DoP on April 22.

Data from NPPA suggests that the body has not recovered much of the outstanding dues from companies for overcharging on drugs.

The DoP's decision is being viewed by public health activists merely as a slap on the wrist for pharma companies. Malini Aisola, co-convener of All India Drug Action Network said the offer is 'unlawful'. "The DoP's offer goes against the objectives of the price control regulations. The DPCOs (Drug Prices Control Orders) have been issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. There are no provisions that allow for condonation, therefore any waiving of the interest is in contravention of the law," Aisola told the paper.

She added that this settlement would help go scot-free only for these companies which have made a lot of money by overcharging customers. "It sets a wrong example that will be detrimental to overall compliance by diluting the enforcement of penalties."

On the flip side, some lobby groups think the government's decision to waive the interest is a welcome step. "While we appreciate the government's positive approach to resolve this long-pending issue, each case has its own merits and demerits and needs to be considered sympathetically. Such issues cannot be settled by the association on behalf of individual members," Deepnath Roy Chowdhury, the president of IDMA, is quoted as saying in the report.