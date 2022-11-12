One of the greatest dangers to an institution in democracy is the danger of being opaque: CJI DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has expressed concerns that constant evaluations of judges on social media platforms pose challenges to the judiciary in the current times.

Speaking at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, he said, "social media has posed a challenge in the current times. Everything said by a judge in course of a case hearing is not what is the final view."

CJI added that if a judge keeps quiet it will have a dangerous effect on decision-making.

Speaking on the excessive caseload of the judges in India, CJI said judges in SC hear more cases in a week than what top courts in the United States and the United Kingdom hear in a year.

He further said that govt is the largest litigant in the court because of a culture of indecision at the lowest rungs of government.

CJI emphasized the use of technology in legal proceedings, adding, "sunlight is the best disinfectant. One of the greatest dangers to the institutions in a constitutional democracy is the danger of being opaque. When you open up your process, you generate a degree of accountability, transparency, and a sense of responsiveness to the needs of citizens."

His comments come days after President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Chandrachud as CJI on November 9. He will remain in office till November 10, 2024.