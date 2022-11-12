English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition @1499 for Pro from 16th Nov’22
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    One of the greatest dangers to an institution in democracy is the danger of being opaque: CJI DY Chandrachud

    Speaking at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, CJI said, "social media has posed a challenge in the current times. Everything said by a judge in course of a case hearing is not what is the final view."

    Moneycontrol News
    November 12, 2022 / 02:18 PM IST
    DY Chandrachud

    DY Chandrachud

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has expressed concerns that constant evaluations of judges on social media platforms pose challenges to the judiciary in the current times.

    Speaking at the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022, he said, "social media has posed a challenge in the current times. Everything said by a judge in course of a case hearing is not what is the final view."

    CJI added that if a judge keeps quiet it will have a dangerous effect on decision-making.

    Speaking on the excessive caseload of the judges in India, CJI said judges in SC hear more cases in a week than what top courts in the United States and the United Kingdom hear in a year.

    He further said that govt is the largest litigant in the court because of a culture of indecision at the lowest rungs of government.

    Close

    CJI emphasized the use of technology in legal proceedings, adding, "sunlight is the best disinfectant. One of the greatest dangers to the institutions in a constitutional democracy is the danger of being opaque. When you open up your process, you generate a degree of accountability, transparency, and a sense of responsiveness to the needs of citizens."

    His comments come days after President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice Chandrachud as CJI on November 9. He will remain in office till November 10, 2024.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CJI #DY Chandrachud #HT Leadership Summit
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 02:18 pm