App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

One more independent director of Jaypee Infratech resigns

In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that it has received intimation dated September 12 from Lalit Bhasin, Independent Director, conveying his resignation from the Board with immediate effect for personal reasons and other commitments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Reprentative Image
Reprentative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech, which is facing insolvency proceedings,said that its independent director Lalit Bhasin has resigned from the board.

In a filing to the BSE, the company informed that it has received intimation dated September 12 from Lalit Bhasin, Independent Director, conveying his resignation from the Board with immediate effect for personal reasons and other commitments.

The Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) will place his resignation for acceptance in the next meeting of the Committee of Creditors. Earlier this week, the company's two directors Keshav Prasad Rau and Basant Kumar Goswami had resigned.

While Rau had cited personal reasons for the resignation, Goswami resigned because of his growing age and indifferent health.

related news

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last year admitted the application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium, seeking resolution for Jaypee Infratech under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The tribunal had appointed Anuj Jain as IRP to mange the company's business. Later, Jain invited bids from investors interested in acquiring Jaypee Infratech and completing the stuck real estate projects in Noida and Greater Noida.

Consequently, Lakshadweep emerged as a front runner to acquire Jaypee Infratech. However, in May this year, lenders of Jaypee Infratech rejected the Rs 7,350 crore bid by Lakshadweep, as they found it inadequate.

Lakshadweep is a joint venture between Sudhir Valia-led Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company and Mumbai-based Dosti Realty.

Jaypee Infratech has an outstanding debt of nearly Rs 9,800 crore, of which Rs 4,334 crore pertains to IDBI. Other lenders are IIFCL, LIC, SBI, Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, Bank Of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, Union Bank, IFCI, J&K Bank, Axis Bank and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates, is developing about 32,000 flats, of which it has delivered 9,500 apartments.

Jaypee Infratech currently has about Rs 24,000 crore worth assets, including land parcels, Yamuna Expressway and a hospital, sources had earlier said.

Jaypee Group had submitted Rs 750 crore in the registry of the Supreme Court for refund to buyers.

However, this amount has now been transferred to NCLT as per the order of the Supreme Court that has now directed to start a fresh bidding process.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 08:33 pm

tags #Business #India #Jaypee Infratech

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.