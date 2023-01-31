One medical college a month, a college every 2 days and one university a week, Murmu hails social infra push

President Droupadi Murmu outlined India’s progress in building social infrastructure where medical colleges and universities seem to take the central position.

“In the last eight years, India has built a medical college every month and a college every two days and one university every week,” President Murmu said in his address to the joint Houses of Parliament on the eve of the Union Budget.

Economic Survey 2023 LIVE Updates | Growth and pro-poor agenda mark President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament

Concerning social infrastructure, she said more than 260 medical colleges have been opened in India since 2014. In 2004-14, 145 medical colleges were built in India, she said.

While India had 725 universities before 2014, over 300 universities have been opened in just the last eight years, apart from 5,000 colleges, the president said. As the Union Budget 2023-24 is slated to be announced on February 1, educationists have said the government should offer tax incentives and enhanced subsidies to private and public educational enterprises to enhance their contribution to knowledge and research.

Moneycontrol News