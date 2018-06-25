One lakh sheep, goats to be exported from Nagpur airport: Commerce Ministry

About one lakh goats and sheep will be exported over a period of three months from the Nagpur airport, the commerce ministry said today. "On June 30, sheep and goat will be exported for the first time to Sharjah from Nagpur airport," it said in a statement.

The export of livestock will benefit farmers of the Vidarbha region which is witnessing farmer suicides, it said.

"Shepherd's and farmers of the region will greatly benefit from this and may consider sheep and goat rearing as a side business along with farming," the ministry claimed.

It said that this project is taking off due to the joint efforts of Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur, Air India, agriculture and the commerce ministry.

On June 30, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Minister of Industry and Commerce Suresh Prabhu will be present when the first batch of livestock leaves from Nagpur.