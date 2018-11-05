One in five goods sold online in India fake: Report

Close to one in five goods sold in e-commerce sites are counterfeit, according to a survey mentioned in a report in The Times of India.

The report also noted that 35 per cent of the consumers believed that perfumes, fragrances and other cosmetics are the items on which they were duped the most while 22 per cent said that they also faced the same issue with sporting goods.

The LocalCircle survey sampled 30,000 online shoppers, of which 37 per cent believe that Snapdeal sells the largest number of fake goods, followed by Flipkart at 22 per cent and Paytm Mall at 21 per cent and Amazon at 20 per cent.

The report mentions that fake goods being sold on e-commerce portals are a major challenges to these companies. The problem is not specific to India. Earlier reports state that the United States had warned the Chinese e-tailer Alibaba to control the number of fake goods entering the country.

Industry analysts say that the pressure on these companies to increase their sales has compounded the problem. The Department of Consumer Affairs has stated that they will look into the matter.