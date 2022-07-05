English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    ONDC can become next UPI : Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    On Tuesday, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed optimism that the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), one of India's most popular digital technologies, can succeed UPI.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
    Representational Image

    Representational Image

    Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday exuded confidence that Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) can become the next UPI, one of India's most successful digital products. According to Vaishnaw, ONDC can help entrepreneurs who are into either e-commerce, B2B or dealing directly with customers.

    "Can we expand ONDC to make it the next UPI? I request all of you to have a serious look at it. We believe that ONDC can be the next UPI. Just look how you can leverage it for your business," said Vaishnaw in his address after inaugurating the 'National Startup Conference' at Mahatma Mandir convention centre here as part of the Digital India Week 2022. In April, the Centre launched ONDC in five cities of Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore in the pilot phase. It is an initiative of the government to promote an open platform for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services through electronic networks.

    Through this platform, consumers can potentially discover any seller, product or service by using any ONDC-compatible application or platform, thus increasing freedom of choice for consumers. In his address, Vaishnaw also urged startup entrepreneurs to take the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application, to the world in a "very big way".

    "UPI is a fabulous solution. Three countries have already signed up agreements with us to use it. But, can we take it to a large scale?" asked Vaishnaw, who handles Railways, Communications and Electronics as well as Information Technology portfolio as Cabinet minister. On the occasion, he said when the Centre had launched the "Startup India" initiative, political opponents had predicted its failure saying it was just a slogan or "jumla".

    "Now, see the change which has happened. India currently has nearly 70,000 startups and over 100 unicorns. The first question ministers of other countries ask is how we were able to create such a startup ecosystem in such a short time, because other countries took decades" said the minister.
    PTI
    Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnaw #Business #Ecommerce #India #ONDC #Technology
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 04:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.