Once in a 100 year flood event puts pressure on Australia's coal industry

Source: Reuters

Australia, the world's largest coal export terminal, is reeling under a deluge. Thus far, it has hampered the eastern states of the country.

Heavy rainfall and damaging winds are expected to continue on March 23, likely impacting key coal regions of Australia like the Hunter Valley and the Port of Newcastle.

This could see prices of the power-station fuel extend March 22's two-year high, as coal in Europe also gained on the news, Bloomberg reported.

Such deluges are a once in a 100-year event in Australia's history. According to Premier Gladys Berejiklian, as a result, there were 870 rescue operations in New South Wales state.

A further 15,000 people may be evacuated after nearly 18,000 were forced out of their homes, Berejiklian told reporters.

The report also mentions that the flood has had an effect on company operations. Firms like Glencore Plc and Yancoal Australia Ltd, have had to cut production, while others like Whitehaven Coal Ltd. have claimed to have a backlog of ships stuck at the Port of Newcastle.

According to a statement from Port of Newcastle, this type of temporary weather does not have any lasting impact. “The port continues to operate and is monitoring conditions closely," it was quoted as saying.

The floods have also had an impact on the agriculture sector, with the dairy industry reporting to have lost animals, seen power outages and have stalled transport. This could affect milk deliveries, the report said.

Also Read: In-Depth | Australian bushfires kill millions of animals, dozens of people: Here's all you need to know

While the weather forecast predicts conditions are set to ease on March 24, Berejikilian has warned that rivers will continue to rise.

The floods emerge as Australia continue to recover from the disastrous bushfires that impacted millions of animals and people last year.

While the fires that burned through over eight million hectares of land – an area the size of Ireland was linked to climate change, it is uncertain if the floods are also a result of climate change.

“Little is known about how the frequency of weather events like this one will change with global warming,” Todd Lane, professor at the University of Melbourne's School of Earth Sciences was quoted as saying.

As of now, southern areas of neighbouring Queensland state are also on flood watch. The Bureau of Meteorology has also said that nearly 10 million Australians in every mainland state and territory were subject to a weather warning, except those belonging to Western regions of Australia.