Onboarding employees is critical for SME talent pool

One of the biggest challenges for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is attracting and retaining good talent. Every one of the owners of SMEs constantly complain to me about how difficult it is to get good employees and if at all they do, these people leave within the first year.

My answer to them used to be that this was the case even with big companies and that they should take heart and see what could be offered other than fat salaries to make the employees stay. Sometimes it could be the location, often a good work environment and culture and many a time the social support for the family that make an employee continue for longer than a year.

The current pandemic time is actually a great time to attract talent even if an SME has temporary financial difficulties or lower profit margins. Getting qualified employees will be a tad easier now that the unemployment rate is high at 10 percent and that many experienced people are laid off. One should also consider taking retired folks too for specific jobs such as floor supervisor and administration or safety manager.

When you recruit someone, please note that he or she may not be ready to take off immediately. It is likely that your workload may increase temporarily as you will need to train the new person on your ways of doing things. Quite often SMEs do not have a formal onboarding practice in place. Even if you take the best talent available they need to learn how you do things around in your company. It takes anywhere from one week to a month for most people to get familiar with things unless it is in an area of engineering and he or she is familiar with the industry or working at a competitor.

Putting together a basic onboarding for new employees won’t take too much time and planning. This is important for their smooth sailing. It will be good to train them on their new job even if they are totally experienced in a similar role. Here are some quick tips for onboarding planning.

Should you start the onboarding from the day of joining? No, in fact the best onboarding practices start at the hiring stage itself. It is part of the branding that you create for your company as employer to attract the right talent.

Start the process before someone is offered the job. Give the applicants enough details of the company, its culture, what its customers say and so on in the website itself under “Work With Us” or “Careers With Us” tab. This will help when some of the ever-increasing unemployed folks stumble upon your site. This way, when they come to the interview with you they will have sufficient conviction and idea about you. This increases the chance of getting better talent who are interested in you not just because they don’t have anything better now. Involved and engaged candidates are likely to stay longer.

Get ready with some FAQs and their answers and share these details with the new recruit prior to his joining date. It is best not to make them ask these questions to improve your branding in their minds.

> Are there any things I should bring to work? Clarify if you want some preliminary process to be completed such as identity, certificates, etc.

> Are there any formalities to be completed to get entry and will I have a parking space? Or are you providing transportation?

> Will the security guide me to the right person’s office?

> Do you have a canteen service for employees?

> What are the working hours and break time?

> What common secretarial services are available and copying and printing services?

> For my additional needs including for the family, whom should I interact with?

Here are some things you can keep ready once the new employee join the company:

> Introduce the employee to all in the company in order to get everyone else to be prepared in welcoming the new person. This will ensure positive vibes to the new employee, if done right.

> Arrange for a smooth entry with security card, business card if appropriate and a clean desk for his/her use.

> If you have a system of naming desk or cubicles after the occupant, get this organized before the new recruit arrival. This is so easy to do and yet very few companies practice it.

> Have the laptop or desktop formatted for his/her use.

> Get the IT administrator to set up his email account, software that the company uses and the instruction manuals for his/her use.

> If you are providing a mobile phone, or a cellular plan of the company, keep the phone or Sim-card ready before the end of the day.