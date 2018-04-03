On second day of rollout, over 5 lakh GST e-way bills issued

The GST e-way bill was rolled out on April 1 and has had a successful run in its first two days, with more than 5 lakh bills generated till 7 pm on April 2, reported Livemint.

On its first day, 250,000 bills were generated, with the total capacity every day being 7.5 million. The rollout is being overseen by the GST Network (GSTN) and the National Informatics Centre. At least 60,000 e-way bills are being generated per hour, according to GSTN chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

Fearing disruption, many business owners breathed a sigh of relief when the rollout happened without any glitches. The e-way bill is an electronic documentation of the free movement of goods and it was adopted under GST to prevent tax evasion.

The initial plan was to make the GST e-way bill mandatory for movement of goods valued above Rs 50,000 across the states from February 1. The load of this would be massive for the information technology network to cope with, which would lead to delays in the generation of bills. The government was not willing to postpone the rollout beyond April 1.

Soon, tax authorities will check trucks on the move, while businesses and taxpayers have been given some time to adjust to the new system.

Tax evasion was a grave threat after the implementation of GST since the anti-evasion measures were postponed to April. Some of these measures include the e-way bill, matching of invoices of the buyers and sellers and a reverse charge mechanism, according to which large registered buyers pay taxes on behalf of small unregistered sellers.

Also Read: E-way bill: Day two of rollout continues to remain glitch free

Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said, “GST revenues will pick up further as more compliances come in. The e-way bill will help in checking tax evasion.” He added that tax authorities are cracking down on tax evaders.

“Depending on the experience of the rollout for inter-state, the e-way bill will be implemented for intra-state movement of goods from April 15. It will be rolled out in a phase-wise manner with a few states implementing it initially,” Adhia said.