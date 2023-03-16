 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
On National Vaccination Day, PM Modi hails healthcare workers for their efforts to keep India healthy

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

On National Vaccination Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded all healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy and reaffirmed the commitment to building a healthy country.

His remarks came after a tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who said that on National Vaccination Day, the entire nation salutes the hard work of frontline healthcare workers to ensure the vaccination of every child.

Tagging his tweet, Modi said, ”Compliments to all our healthcare workers for their efforts towards keeping India healthy. On National Vaccination Day we also recall India’s strides in vaccinating people and reaffirm our commitment to building a healthy India.”

