 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

On Cloud Nine / Flying High: Three airlines clocked their best performance ever in 2022

Ameya Joshi
Jan 19, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

For now, the silver lining is the return of pre-Covid seasonality. Even as the virus remains a threat the world over, India has managed to duck it. If that holds in 2023, it can be the good old days once again.

This is entirely 3D generated image: Image Ctsy Getty

According to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for 2022, domestic aviation has bounced back phenomenally from the early days of January 2022, when it looked like Covid would trip the march of the market yet again.

Airlines in India carried 12.32 crore domestic passengers in 2022, with December clocking the highest traffic —1.27 crore passengers.

The numbers were lower than in 2019 (the last full pre-pandemic year), but higher than 2017, when 11.71 crore passengers took to the air. In 2019, the industry had ferried 14.41 passengers across the country. However, with Covid, the traffic dropped to 6.3 crore in 2020 and 8.38 crore in 2021.

Intense battle for the number two spot

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show

As many as four airlines occupied the number two spot in market share in 2022, even as IndiGo cornered 58.8 percent of the market in July. IndiGo closed the year with 56.1 percent market share. It’s dominance can be judged from the fact that no other airline had a market share in double digits.

Vistara closed the year at second spot with 9.2 percent market share, followed by Go FIRST at 8.8 percent. Air India and SpiceJet were tied at about 8.7 percent each, with the former carrying slightly more passengers than the latter.