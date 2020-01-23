On a tight budget? Here are 5 ways to advertise a business online

Attracting attention from customers and partners is an important part of running a successful business. As a small and medium business, you may not have the kind of financial resources to run huge advertising campaigns, but thanks to the power of the web, you can still make your business visible to your target group of customers and partners. All you need to do is leverage the right tools.

Here are five best ways to advertise your business online on a budget:

List your business online

Listing your business on Google and other directories not only makes it easier for you to be found in online searches but also makes it visible on Google Maps. The process is fairly simple – you fill out a form, submit your business for registration and wait for Google or other websites to verify it via email or over the phone. Similar listing provisions like Google is also available on Yahoo! and Microsoft Bing.

Turn to social media

Social media is no longer just a tool to gain exposure but a necessity for doing business successfully. Platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are a great medium to advertise your product or services to your target audience on a limited budget. Similarly, networking sites like LinkedIn can prove resourceful in building professional relationships within the industry.

Blogs

Set up a blog and keep it updated with fresh, relevant, and quality content as frequently as you can. This will help improve your visibility in online search results and also establish your authority in your niche.

Email marketing

Even with all the other tools of online promotions out there, email marketing continues to be one of the most effective. Invest in a good email database of your target audience and send out regular updates regarding your business, any new achievements/milestones, new products/services, special offers, discounts, and so on.

SEO

The importance of Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) in getting you discovered on internet searches cannot be emphasized enough. If you cannot afford to hire a dedicated SEO team or an expert, invest some time in learning the tricks of the trade through a book, short course or online tutorials. Whatever way you choose, make SEO of your website a priority.

The Bottom Line