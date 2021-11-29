Omicron virus: 5 medical experts weigh in on COVID-19 variant

The arrival of a new virus in these troubled days has set the cat amongst the pigeons. That is precisely what happened this past week, when a heavily mutated COVID-19 form identified as Omicron, was labelled a 'variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization (WHO).

It has been detected in several countries – from the UK and Hong Kong to Israel.

Health experts say it is a rapidly evolving situation. Omicron's genetic profile has raised concerns, but with a significant handicap - there's a shortage of data, which means nobody has the complete picture of its capabilities and it is still unclear how big a threat it poses.

A coronavirus-battered India is not taking chances. The Union home secretary on Sunday chaired an urgent meeting in the wake of `Omicron’.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top health ministry officials, where he was briefed on the new variant and its characteristics, its impact in other countries, and its implications for India.

An unverified report on November 27 had raised alarms when two persons arriving at Bengaluru from South Africa tested positive for coronavirus, which turned out to be the Delta variant.

The Union health secretary has also written to states and Union territories over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 asking them to enforce intensive containment and active surveillance measures and increase coverage of vaccination.

International travellers will have to bear the brunt of this scrutiny. The Mumbai civic body has introduced new restrictions for international passengers arriving in the city, sounding 'extreme vigilance’ in this regard.

According to the latest guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), international passengers travelling from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana — the three countries where Omicron has been detected – will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests at the Mumbai Airport. Moneycontrol talked to five leading experts to understand their assessment of the situation.

A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. As the world grapples with the emergence of the new variant of COVID-19, scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its spread across the country. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Vineeta Bal, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune

Q: What is your take on this South African variant, which seems to have come out of nowhere? It certainly has caught some countries in Europe where travel is being restricted again, by surprise.

A: Viruses mutate. RNA viruses mutate more often than DNA viruses do. SARS-CoV2 is an RNA virus, and it has been mutating over the past 20-plus months. So, these mutations are not surprising. Even more new variants can emerge in the future. In terms of Science this is not a surprise.

Q: What further steps should the government take to safeguard the population against this variant? Is monitoring tourists one of the options?

A: Apart from strict surveillance, especially screening international travellers and rapid sequencing, there isn't much that can be done for now. As and when individuals infected with this variant get identified, they should be tracked, contacts tested and isolated, if necessary. We need to continue using masks, keeping distance between individuals etc. Of late these measures are not being followed well, and that needs to be enforced.

Q: Even though it is still early to arrive at a conclusion, how does the threat perception vis a vis India play out, where more than 50 percent of the population has not been double vaccinated and the people at large appear to have lowered their precautionary levels?

A: Fully-vaccinated adults are likely to maintain some level of protection even from the Omicron variant. I do not see vaccines or prior infection mediated immunity becoming completely useless. However, in India, and in other LMICs (low to middle income countries) many, many individuals eligible for vaccination are yet to receive the first dose and/or complete vaccination. They will be at much higher risk than the fully vaccinated ones.

Q: Is it also likely that there could be more variants that have not yet been identified?

A: Yes, as I mentioned above, emergence of further variants is a distinct possibility in the future. Rapid global vaccine coverage is critical; insisting on a further booster dose is less critical.

Dileep Mavalankar, Head - Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Q: This new South African variant appears to be travelling. Could it also reach Indian shores?

A: Well, if this South African variant can go to Hong Kong and Israel, there is no reason why it can’t come to India. Our sequencing is backdated, and the government is not releasing sequencing data; neither is it declaring how many people are hospitalized, even though data for deaths are being reported.

Q: How is India’s quarantining system?

A: A lot depends upon how efficient our quarantine system is and how passengers coming from the Middle East on connecting flights from South Africa have been screened in the last two weeks. Our quarantine system leaves much to be desired.

Q: The Indian public, at large, appears to have lost their fear of the coronavirus.

A: I was at a function yesterday, ostensibly aimed at spreading awareness about the virus, and there was no one wearing masks and there was little ventilation. So, I would say that our guard has to be up, and we simply cannot afford to become complacent.

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2021. In a statement Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, California's public health officer, Dr. Tomas J. Aragon, said that officials are monitoring the Omicron variant. There are no reports to date of the variant in California, the statement said. Aragon said the state was focusing on ensuring its residents have access to vaccines and booster shots. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Prabhat Jha, Founding Director - The Centre for Global Health Research at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto

Q: What is your take on this latest South African variant, which seems to have come out of nowhere? It certainly has caught some countries in Europe by surprise, where travel is being restricted again.

A: The variant is called Omicron. It was not out of nowhere. Vaccine coverage in South Africa is below 35 percent and for the whole of Africa less than 10 percent, so unvaccinated populations anywhere- including in India - are where variants grow and spread.

Q: What further steps should the Indian government take to safeguard the population against this variant? Is monitoring tourists one of the options?

A: Don't ban travel- doesn't work. But testing on arrival and quarantine for seven days or so of any travellers from the region would be a short-term plan. Rapidly expanding genotyping in all parts of India is crucial. The current PCR tests happen to pick up a signal of Omicron so widespread early reporting of these PCR results in India is a priority.

Q: How does the threat perception vis a vis India play out, where more than 50 percent of the population has not been double vaccinated, and the people at large appear to have lowered their precautionary levels?

A: Vaccination levels must rise and a big push to get all unvaccinated with at least one dose is the overwhelming priority. The Prime Minister should be doing nothing else day or night for the next three months.

Q: Is it also likely that there could be more variants that have not yet been identified?

A: Yes- the unvaccinated are variant factories. So, vaccinate all Indians.

Rakesh Sharma, Director - Tata Institute for Genetics and Society

Q: How do you see this South African variant, which has put the focus back on coronavirus?

A: More and more variants, like this South African variant, will emerge. That is the story of all viruses; there could be hundreds of variants, but they are not noticed. Since this one is spreading fast, it has come to attention immediately. It is still a bit early to arrive at a conclusion; quite possibly it may have spread from a super spreader but we will know more when data is available and sufficient.

Q: What are the main precautions needed?

A: It is very important that we take precautions, both at the level of the government as well as individuals. At the level of government, there is already surveillance and monitoring, which is very crucial. At the level of individuals, we need to take adequate precautionary measures, people should get both their doses of vaccinations in time and wear masks all the time. In their absence, an individual is totally vulnerable.

Q: Less than 50 percent Indians have been inoculated twice. Does it make us more vulnerable than the others?

A: Not just India, roughly 3 billion people in the world, particularly in Africa, have no access to vaccines. India is better placed because a large part of our population has been vaccinated at least once. This South African variant is a good reminder to the people that coronavirus has not gone away yet. It is a reminder to the people to take ample precautions and not feel that the virus has come to an end.

Dr Alex Thomas, National President - Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI)

A: I believe the world is going into a panic mode. The most important thing to see here is the effectiveness of the disease. So, I would suggest let us wait and watch.

Q: But infections could travel really fast. Before we know, it can hit us.

A: Again, I would say there is no need to panic so soon. For all you know, it could be like the common cold, a milder infection after so much of the Indian population has been vaccinated.