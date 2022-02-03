Omicron news roundup: Europe confronts a new challenge, Canada considers an extreme option and a dominant sub-varient emerges

Omicron-led surge in infections continues to disrupt the economic recovery in Europe. (Photo: Pexels)

Eurozone’s annual inflation at record level for third month

Countries in the Eurozone saw 5.1% annual inflation in January, marking the third straight month of record levels. Market observers had expected inflation to drop from December’s 5% to 4.4%. But the infection is continuing to cause supply-chain disruptions and to slow down economic recovery.

Why is it important?

European Central Bank’s chief Christine Lagarde had earlier said that rate hike is “very unlikely” in 2022, with the bank’s stand that this is a “transient” inflation. With the record inflation numbers being persistent, the bank may have to change its stance in its upcoming meeting. This is also unfolding as the energy crisis seems to get graver with the Ukraine-Russia stand-off.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

New Zealand may have easier border-control measures

Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will soon be allowed to return home after the country sealed its borders in the latest wave of the pandemic. As of now this relaxation also extends to citizens held up in neighbouring Australia, but the norms will be eased in five phases to allow cross-border travel from anywhere in the world.

Why is it important?

The strict controls had been put in place so as not to burden the healthcare system in the country. But now even the country’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged that these controls have become a hurdle in the return to normalcy.

UK PM will “comply with the law”, in response to Partygate report

UK PM Boris Johnson isn’t talking about resigning over the Partygate blow-up, but has said that he will “comply with the law”. This suggests that he won’t fight any disciplinary action initiated against him.

Why is it important?

For months now, the country has been in an uproar over parties that Johnson attended, flouting strict lockdowns. It was widely speculated that this would cost him his seat. But the PM seems to have managed to apologise his way out of this scandal with calls for resignation not so loud anymore.

Military help maybe sought to manage vaccine protestors

The Ottawa police has said that they simply do not have the resources to tackle the intensifying protests, with truckers blocking roads and border crossing with personal vehicles.

Why is it important?

Using the military against citizens is usually the last resort of countries. It can quickly escalate to the use of violence from both sides, but the police are claiming that the protestors have already started attacking its personnel.

Omicron BA.2 seems more infectious than BA.1

WHO’s Covid-19 response team has said that the BA.2 subvariant is more contagious than BA.1 but the virulence is similar. But the higher the infectiousness, the quicker and wider the spread, and the harder it gets to end the pandemic.

Key findings of the study

*The unvaccinated more susceptible to infection by BA.2.

*Disease severity is the same with both variants.

*BA.2 highly likely to replace BA.1.

Key developments in India

*31 states/UTs report a rise in active cases.

*1,72,433 new cases, 1,008 new deaths, 2,59,107 new recoveries and 87,682 fall in active cases.

* Deaths (including backlog) above 1,000 for the third consecutive day.

*92.98% of urban districts and 85.14%% of semi-urban districts reporting fall in weekly test positivity rate. 76.20% of rural districts reporting a dip.