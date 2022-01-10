Omicron news roundup: All the important developments about the Covid variant you must know  

Representational image

Europe sees massive protests against stricter vaccination rules

Thousands of protestors are taking to the streets in France against vaccine passes, in Vienna against compulsory vaccination that starts next month, and in Germany against the country’s move to place restrictions on the unvaccinated. In Italy, people are protesting against the compulsory vaccination of those above 50, though at a much smaller scale.

Why is it important?

Covid-19 restrictions and vaccination norms are starting to cause conflict between citizens and their government in Europe, US, Australia and in LatAm region. Unless this is resolved, there will be short and long term consequences. In the short term, containing the pandemic will become a challenge, and in the long term, these conflicts can challenge the idea of democracy itself.

Australia signals a reversal in pandemic management, in moving from strict lockdown to “pushing through”

The country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the country is in favour of “pushing through” this wave of the pandemic. “You’ve got two choices here: you can push through or you can lock down. We are for pushing through,” he said.

Why is this important?

Morrison’s statement indicates that Australia will move away from their earlier pandemic-strategy of enforcing strict lockdowns and border controls. This strategy could flood their health-care system especially since the country reported 67,000 new cases on Monday, with thousands in the hospital.

Cypros reports Deltacron, a new variant with Delta's and Omicron's characteristics

A new strain that has Omicron-like genetic structure within the delta genome has been reported by researchers at the University of Cyprus. It has been named Deltacron by the team, and it has not been officially recognised or named by the WHO.

Why is it important?

According to the researchers, this strain seems to be causing higher hospitalisations. The fear is that it could manifest any of the characteristics of both variants, that is it could be more infectious and severe. On the other hand, optimistically, it could be less infectious and mild. While other experts had suggested that Deltacron might just be a red-herring caused by contamination in the lab, the researchers have argued against this opinion saying that multiple processing centres have detected the new strain.

Omicron delivers a hard blow to Thai tourism industry

Following the sudden increase in the number of infections from the new variant, people are cancelling their vacation plans across destinations in the Southeast Asian country. An industry body estimated that since the reporting of Omicron in November, nearly half of the travel agents and tour operators in the country have shut shop.

Why is it important?

Service industry and the tourism sector were among the worst affected by the earlier waves of the pandemic. They were just recovering from the onslaught, when the Omicron surge wiped out the Christmas and year-end holiday revenue, and now it is set to affect the next big holiday season. Thailand had eased travel restrictions on November 1, and later into the month, Omicron was first detected in South Africa.

WHO chief may get a second term, signalling a confidence in his pandemic management

WHO’s director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is likely to lead the organisation from 2022 to 2027, with more than 160 nations not sending in their nominations for a successor. Usually, nominations are sent in a year before elections.

Why is it important?

Ghebreyesus had faced a lot of flak in the initial days of the pandemic, for not issuing a global alert sooner. The former US President Donald Trump had attempted pulling out the US from WHO, alleging that the organisation was complicit in China’s coverup. Later, the WHO chief has been vocal about vaccine inequality and rallied for richer countries to help the others for maximum coverage, and even called the booster dose a “scandal” that will rob the poorer countries of much needed inoculation.

Women’s menstrual cycle can get delayed by vaccination, but for a short while: Study

Some women may experience a slight and temporary variation in their menstrual cycle following vaccination, said a study published in the Obestrtrics and Gynaecology journal.

Why is it important?

It is still early in the study of the vaccinations against the pandemic, and anecdotal evidence that suggested they were harmful to women’s gynaecological health seemed to be causing vaccine hesitancy. Addressing this anxiety is important from public-health and gender-inclusive healthcare perspectives.

Key highlights from the study



Changes are likely to be slight and temporary.



The cycle was moved by a day’s length.



When a person receives both shots during the same menstrual cycle, the shift may be by two days.

