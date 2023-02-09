English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Omega Seiki partners with Mufin Green Finance to provide leasing, retail finance for customers

    Under the partnership, Mufin will finance 3,500 cargo electric three-wheelers to OSM's B2B customers this year and another 4,000 cargo and passenger E-3Ws to retail customers by 2024 with total financing amount pegged at Rs 300 crore, Omega Seiki said.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

    Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with Mufin Green Finance to provide leasing and retail finance for 7,500 EVs to OSM's customers by next year.

    Under the partnership, Mufin will finance 3,500 cargo electric three-wheelers to OSM's B2B customers this year and another 4,000 cargo and passenger E-3Ws to retail customers by 2024 with total financing amount pegged at Rs 300 crore, Omega Seiki said.

    The facility will be available across the company's existing 140+ dealer touch points and all new dealerships to be opened in 2023, OSM said.

    "Indian automotive market has shown a rising demand for electric vehicles, and providing EV financing options would be a way to accelerate India's transition to an electric future," said Uday Narang, Chairman and Managing Director of Omega Seiki Mobility.