Omega Seiki Mobility to supply over 5,000 electric cargo 3-wheelers to Porter

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) will supply over 5,000 electric cargo three-wheelers to Porter for last-mile delivery under a collaboration with the logistics operator, the company said on Tuesday. The vehicles are to be delivered to Porter by 2023.

The logistics firm already has 1,000 EVs in its fleet and it is looking to expand it five times by next year, it said. Consumers across the world, including in India, have been shopping online in much larger numbers than earlier, increasing the demand for green mobility in the last-mile delivery solutions.

The collaboration with Porter is aimed at catering to the surging demands in this space, the company said. According to a recent report, India's e-commerce firms are expected to see 28 per cent year-on-year sales growth at USD 11.8 billion during the festive month with a spurt in the fashion category.

"We are seeing the last and middle-mile segment for the trucks growing significantly stronger with demand coming in not just from the e-commerce players but also from sectors such as FMCG, dairy, construction and auto components, etc," Omega Seiki Mobility Founder and Chairman Uday Narang told PTI.

The company is expecting over 200 per cent growth in the electric two and three-wheeler space in 2023, he said, adding that "the partnership with Porter is a significant opportunity for OSM..

"We are optimistic about signing more such deals. I think over the next 2-3 years, we will be doing combined deals worth 50,000 vehicles with multiple partners," he said.

Uttam Digga, Co-Founder and COO, Porter said there is a heightened sense of curiosity in the market for electric vehicles, adding that, "We are hopeful that with the OSM expertise in the auto industry, we will be able to encourage adoption of EVs in the logistics sector."