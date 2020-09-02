Oman Air lays off pilots, including Indians, on Boeing 787, Airbus 330 fleet

Oman Air has terminated contracts of about 125 pilots, including many from India, in the latest round of layoffs to cut costs.

"The airline has laid off all captains and first officers on its B787 and A330 fleet," a senior executive told Moneycontrol. The airline has 10 Airbus A330 aircraft, and two Boeing B787 Dreamliner planes.

Rest of the expat pilots on other fleets have been sent on leave without pay.

The Muscat-based airline, added the executive above, sent an SMS to the pilots, asking them to collect their separation letters. "No email was sent," said the executive. "There are a lot of pilots, both terminated and those sent on leave without pay, who are from India," he added.

In April also, Oman Air had fired crew members and pilots. "The cabin crew will be paid 26 days in lieu, but their contracts were canceled with immediate effect," aviation website Simpleflying.com had reported. This had happened soon after the airline suspended operations post the COVID-19 disruption.















Moneycontrol has written to the airline and will update the story once it responds.















Apart from Oman Air, most of the other airlines, including Emirates, from the region have also cut workforce. In one of the largest such exercises, Emirates had fired 600 pilots in a day.

All these airlines have since resumed operations, including flying to India. On August 31, Oman Air had said: "Our planes and people are ready and Oman's airports are ready too. When we can fly, we will provide safe, careful service to our guests, along with all travel-related information and requirements."

The airline has operated a special flight to London on September 1, with another one to follow on September 5.