OLED, premium range to constitute 50% of TV sales in India in coming yrs: LG

South Korean consumer electronic major LG is expecting its OLED and super premium range to contribute around 50 percent to its total smart TVs sales in coming years, said a top company official. Strengthening its portfolio, LG Electronics India today introduced range of TVs featuring artificial intelligence (AI) ThinQ, under organic light-emitting diode (OLED), super ultra-high-definition (UHD), UHD and smart TV categories.

With AI functionality, a viewer can directly speak into the remote to control TV functions and seamlessly discover and play content through its intelligent voice-activated control and connectivity.

"Globally OLED TV and premium segment is reaching 50 percent of the total market and this is also happening in India," LG Electronics India, Director-Home Entertainment Younchul Park told PTI.

OLED, which was introduced in India two years ago, is powered by Alpha 9 intelligent processor. It allows viewers to enjoy accurate colours, more realistic and improved image renderings from virtually any viewing angle.

The company expects that AI technology would further help it to provide real value to the customer and immersive TV viewing experiences.

"This year, we would introduce more than 25 models with AI technology. All new model LG smart TV (above Rs 35,000) would be AI enabled," he said.

LG, is also quite unfazed about the competition in the smart TV segment by several companies which are offering aggressive pricing below Rs 15,000.

"We would pursue to the real value to the customer, and as a result, the market share would follow us," said Park.

LG would also continue to introduce more products equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) features in its portfolio.

The company is looking for more cooperation with mobile phone operators for the IoT-enabled products, he added.