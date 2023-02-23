 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Olectra hydrogen buses to hit Indian roads within a year

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its hydrogen buses, the company has said

The buses are said to generate only water as tailpipe emissions

Olectra Greentech Limited has developed a "hydrogen bus", a fully carbon-free alternative to traditional public transport, which would be launched commercially within a year, the company said on February 23.

Olectra, in association with technology partner Reliance, has taken this initiative in the wake of depleting natural resources and the negative impact of air pollution and emissions. It would also help the government to achieve its carbon-free hydrogen ambitions, the company said.

"Olectra aims to contribute to the nation’s environmentally sustainable energy security through its hydrogen buses," the company mentioned in a release. "A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes".

