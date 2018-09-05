App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Olectra Greentech delivers 5 electric busses to Telangana RTC

Olectra Greentech Limited Wednesday said Chinese BYD's eBuzz K9 electric buses have joined the fleet of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The electric buses are manufactured in India by Olectra Greentech (Formerly Goldstone Infratech) in a strategic tie-up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd,a leading China-based manufacturer of electric vehicles including buses.

According to a press release issued by Olectrla, the first lot of five zero-emission electric busses eBuzz K 9 model were flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Ajay Mishra and Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.

"These buses are part of contract for deployment of 40 AC Electric buses which TSRTC has awarded on Gross Cost Contract basis to Olectra-BYD. The balance 35 electric buses shall be deployed in due course," it said.

The 12-metre air-conditioned low floor buses having a capacity of 39+1 (driver) seats will ply from different locations in the city to the Hyderabad International Airport.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 05:07 pm

