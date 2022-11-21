 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Old planes and wet leases drive new beginnings for India’s airlines

Ameya Joshi
Nov 21, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Air India, Vistara and Indigo are looking at a mix of wet and dry aircraft leases as they seek to expand operations

The jury is still out on whether there will be a possible recession. It is, however, possible that the initial euphoria for revenge tourism could slow down later, just as cargo traffic diminished after scheduled services started (Representative image)

Indian civil aviation has gone through many revolutions, the first being in 1993, when private players were welcomed. Between 2004 and 2006, more followed, with the next set of players entering the market, including low-cost carriers. Since then there has been one constant in Indian aviation: new planes and large orders.

IndiGo, now the largest carrier in Indian skies, led the way by placing an order for 100 A320 aircraft at the Paris Air show in 2005. Go FIRST (then Go Air) also relies on newer planes and so does Vistara. The newest entrant, Akasa Air, also has an order for 72 Boeing MAX planes, all coming fresh from the factory.

Last week, Vistara increased the frequency of its flights to Paris and Frankfurt. However, the additional aircraft it has deployed are not from the original order but have been leased from a lessor. The planes earlier operated with China’s Hainan Airlines, which faced headwinds and had to return many aircraft.

Vistara is not the only one relying on older planes for its expansion. A handful of B777s, which operated with Delta Air Lines, will make their way to Air India with a few almost ready in Singapore. While the leased aircraft helped Vistara add frequencies to Frankfurt and Paris, these five aircraft will help Air India connect Mumbai and Bengaluru to San Francisco, in addition to adding frequencies to Canada and the United States.

The Tata group airlines are not the only ones relying on older planes to expand. IndiGo could look at a mix of wet and dry leases, the airline’s top management said during the post-results analyst call. More importantly, it would be taking on wet-lease aircraft from Turkish Airways to ply between India and Turkey, which will take the load off the A321s that would otherwise have to be deployed.

One decision, many changes